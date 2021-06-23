Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 2,972 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 179,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

