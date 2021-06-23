Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 1,012 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. 240,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

