Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lufax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,038,000 after buying an additional 151,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 2,587,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Lufax by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 941,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

