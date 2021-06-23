Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,075 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PCT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

