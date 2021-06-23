Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 595 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,012 shares of company stock worth $180,460,879 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

