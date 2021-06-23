Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.22. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.