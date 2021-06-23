Solstein Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

