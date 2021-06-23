Solstein Capital LLC Invests $102,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $507.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

