Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.09. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.