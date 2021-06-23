Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

