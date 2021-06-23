Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $9.10 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.