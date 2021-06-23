Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $455.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

