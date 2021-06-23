Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.84. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 359,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

