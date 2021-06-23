SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.37. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 578,839 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.15.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.