Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

