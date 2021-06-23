Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

