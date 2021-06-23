Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,617.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

SMIN stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,581 ($20.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,443. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,227.34 ($16.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,588.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.