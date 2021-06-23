Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,617.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
