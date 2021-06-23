SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Trading 1.3% Higher

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. 212 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

