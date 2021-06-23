Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SMS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 863 ($11.28). 78,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,559. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843.44.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

