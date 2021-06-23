Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.
LON:SMS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 863 ($11.28). 78,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,559. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843.44.
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
