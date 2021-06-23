Six Flags Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,178 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 867% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,663,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

