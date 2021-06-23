SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.67.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,069 shares of company stock worth $6,146,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.