Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

SI stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,480,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

