Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.