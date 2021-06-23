Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $646,168.66 and approximately $195,738.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,721,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.