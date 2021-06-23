ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,839 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 96.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.43. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

