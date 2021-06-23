ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.