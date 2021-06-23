Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson Sells 3,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 311,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,382. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

