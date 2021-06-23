SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

