Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

