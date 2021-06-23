Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

