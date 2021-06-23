Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $9,873,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Progyny by 82.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,908,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 459,414 shares of company stock worth $24,101,536 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

