Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,168 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.