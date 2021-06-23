Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1,755.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 831,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

