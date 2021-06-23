Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,445.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,330,000 after purchasing an additional 177,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,334 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

