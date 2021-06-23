Sei Investments Co. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

