SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,093 ($14.28), with a volume of 1,286,135 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,022.67 ($13.36).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,030.82. The stock has a market cap of £13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
