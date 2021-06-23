Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Seer worth $55,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

