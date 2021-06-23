Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

