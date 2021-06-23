Seaport Global Securities Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $22.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price lifted by Seaport Global Securities from $19.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vistra stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

