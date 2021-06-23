Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

