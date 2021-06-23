Scotiabank Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.69.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

