Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.58

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 61992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.