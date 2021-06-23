Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 3,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 47,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $177,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

