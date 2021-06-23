Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.