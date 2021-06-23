Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 7,397,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,911,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.19.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
