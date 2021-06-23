Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 7,397,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,911,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

