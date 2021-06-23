Scala One Day Volume Reaches $3,920.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Scala has a market cap of $3.55 million and $3,920.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

