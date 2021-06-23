Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,547 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 228,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,013. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

