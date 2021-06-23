Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,266 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,616. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08.

