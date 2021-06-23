Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82.

